A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-1.98 EPS.

NYSE AOS opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

