ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Financial Comparison

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taronis Technologies and ACM Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.29 -$15.04 million N/A N/A ACM Research $107.52 million 10.65 $18.89 million $1.17 60.15

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taronis Technologies and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 2 7 0 2.78

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $95.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.07%. Given ACM Research’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A ACM Research 11.82% 21.46% 10.79%

Risk and Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACM Research beats Taronis Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

