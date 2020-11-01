Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.