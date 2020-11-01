Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADYEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

