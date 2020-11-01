Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aegion by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aegion by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aegion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Aegion has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

