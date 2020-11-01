Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 39.2% in October

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aemetis stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

