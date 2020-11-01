Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 125,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agenus by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 33.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 30.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

