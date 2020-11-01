AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.47

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $30.83. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2,611 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.37% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

