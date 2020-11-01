Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $446.03

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $446.03 and traded as high as $447.80. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at $441.40, with a volume of 441,110 shares changing hands.

AGK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

Get Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.

In related news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,149.82 ($91,651.19).

About Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.