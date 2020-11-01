AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGMH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AGM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

