AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASEKY. ValuEngine raised AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.53. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

