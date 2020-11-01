Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

