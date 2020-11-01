Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.70-12.00 EPS.

ALXN opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

