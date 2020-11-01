Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.23.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

