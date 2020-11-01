Allianz Investment Management LLC Invests $74.72 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,512,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,722,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Allianz Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allianz Investment Management LLC owned about 2.27% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

