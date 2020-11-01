Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

