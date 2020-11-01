Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

