Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 53,883 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

