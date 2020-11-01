Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 50.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $322.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

