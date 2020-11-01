Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 432.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

