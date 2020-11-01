Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 10.13% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $239,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $465,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

