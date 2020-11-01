Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

