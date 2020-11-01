Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

