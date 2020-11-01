Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,468 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July makes up 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 53.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of UJUL opened at $25.55 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

