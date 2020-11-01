Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of -584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

