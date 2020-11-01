Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 113,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 59,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.