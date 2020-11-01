Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,532.52.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

