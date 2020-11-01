AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.31. AmBase shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

