AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $21.25 on Friday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.