American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of ANAT opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $122.83.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061 in the last three months. 23.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in American National Insurance by 67.1% in the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in American National Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in American National Insurance by 66.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.