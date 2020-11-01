Amesite Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 4th (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite’s (NASDAQ:AMST) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 4th. Amesite had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Amesite stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Amesite has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

