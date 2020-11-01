Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 83,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.