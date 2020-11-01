Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Bank of America

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.