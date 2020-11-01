Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $4.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 68,116 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AP. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

