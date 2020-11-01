Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

AVY opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

