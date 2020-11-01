Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

PLT stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

