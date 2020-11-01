Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is ($0.57). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $952.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Translate Bio by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Translate Bio by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

