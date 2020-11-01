Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

