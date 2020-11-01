Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.69 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report sales of $231.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $241.80 million. Gentherm posted sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $826.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $844.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $970.11 million, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Gentherm by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

