Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report $74.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $72.62 million. Inogen posted sales of $91.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $344.26 million to $370.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

INGN opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 99.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.