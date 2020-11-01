Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. No Street GP LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.