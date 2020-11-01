Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target at $29.29

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.40. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,427,000 after buying an additional 2,459,358 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,604,000 after buying an additional 784,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after buying an additional 346,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of FOX by 139.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 191,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

