Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Target Price at $29.29

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.