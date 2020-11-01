Analysts Set Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) PT at $9.55

Shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

HUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 52.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,432,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,197 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the second quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,692 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the third quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Hudson has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $705.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

