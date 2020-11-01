Analysts Set Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Target Price at $17.38

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

