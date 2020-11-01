Analyzing EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) & InfuSystem (OTCMKTS:INFU)

EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EKIMAS and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of EKIMAS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EKIMAS and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 6.24% 24.54% 7.00%

Risk and Volatility

EKIMAS has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EKIMAS and InfuSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.23 $330,000.00 N/A N/A InfuSystem $81.11 million 3.07 $1.36 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than EKIMAS.

Summary

InfuSystem beats EKIMAS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKIMAS

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

