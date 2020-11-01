Analyzing Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) & ProMetic Life Sciences (NASDAQ:PFSCF)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -167.44% -133.30% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.46 million ($1.54) -3.32 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

Ovid Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase 1b/2a trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

