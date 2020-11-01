Analyzing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nikola and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20 Volkswagen 1 3 6 0 2.50

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 103.17%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $282.95 billion 0.28 $15.55 billion $2.98 5.22

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Risk and Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% Volkswagen 2.38% 4.31% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Nikola on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base

