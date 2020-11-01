Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.05. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 4,579.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $194,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 263.4% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 801,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 580,917 shares during the last quarter.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

