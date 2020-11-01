Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,783.12

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,783.12 and traded as high as $1,818.80. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $1,811.20, with a volume of 2,840,783 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

Get Anglo American plc (AAL.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,907.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,783.12.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 500 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Insiders bought a total of 524 shares of company stock valued at $975,804 over the last three months.

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc (AAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.